Listen Live
Local

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
LSU v Coppin State
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Coppin State is set to open its 2025–26 men’s basketball season with a major matchup against the University of Maryland at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. The game, scheduled for November 3, is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series, which is returning to Charm City for the second straight year.

The matchup by Position Sports in partnership with the Hall of Fame will mark a special moment for both programs and for Coppin State head coach Larry Stewart. The former Eagle standout played in Coppin’s historic 70–53 victory over Maryland back in 1989, the first of three meetings between the schools. Maryland currently leads the all-time series 2–1 after taking wins in 2022 and 2023, according to the press release from MEAC Sports.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program and institution to be a part of this Hall of Fame Series Baltimore to kick off the season,” said Stewart. “I’m excited for our guys and our fans as we get to play against a top-tier program like Maryland, who welcomes new Head Coach Buzz Williams, right out of the gate. I’m expecting CFG Bank Arena to be sold out with both of our schools’ fan bases in the building along with the great sports fans in the City of Baltimore.”

The 2025 Hall of Fame Series will feature a doubleheader of local action, highlighted by Coppin State facing Maryland, followed by Towson taking on Loyola Maryland.

Melissa Meacham-Grossman, President of Position Sports, said the return to Baltimore reflects the growing energy surrounding the event. “With Maryland headlining alongside respected local programs like Coppin State, Towson, and Loyola, this event highlights the incredible basketball tradition in and around Baltimore,” she said.

SEE ALSO

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Local

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close