Meet the Woman Behind “3 Blind Mice” And Her Mission to Support HBCUs

Baltimore’s own Imani Nia Robinson is taking her passion for storytelling and community impact to the next level. The actor, director, writer, and producer behind the viral TV pilot 3 Blind Mice is teaming up with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) for a powerful new initiative, raising $100,000 for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in just 24 hours.

Robinson, who has been gaining major attention for her creative work on social media, first captured audiences with 3 Blind Mice, a coming-of-age drama that highlights the challenges and complexities of young adulthood through a raw, authentic lens. The pilot quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking nationwide interest and opening doors for partnerships that blend art, activism, and education.

Now, Robinson is using that momentum to give back to the institutions that have shaped generations of Black excellence. Her collaboration with UNCF aims to spotlight the importance of funding for HBCUs, ensuring students have access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive.

Fans can support the campaign and check out her groundbreaking work by watching the 3 Blind Mice trailer here and the full episode here.

Check out the full interview with The Quicksilva Morning Show below: