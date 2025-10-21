Buy Black Tuesday [10-21-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Pete’s Kitchen
Business Description: “Serving Love, One Bite at a Time.”
Business Website: https://eatsbypete.com/
Treehouse Juicery
Business Description: “From the tree to your house. We got the juice!”
Business Website: https://www.treehousejuiceryonline.com/
Soulful Fusion Feast LLC
Business Description: “Good as granny’s with a southern Fuzion twist.”
Business Website: Instagram: Soulful_Fuzion_Feastllc Tik tok: SoulfulFuzionfeastllc
