Baltimore Marathon Draws Huge Crowd and Citywide Celebration

Thousands Hit the Streets for Baltimore Marathon

Published on October 19, 2025

Baltimore was full of energy yesterday as thousands of runners laced up for the annual Baltimore Marathon. From early morning stretches at Camden Yards to the final steps near the Inner Harbor, the city was alive with music, cheers, and motivation. Spectators lined the streets, holding signs and shouting support as runners pushed through every mile. The event highlighted the spirit of Charm City, bringing together families, fitness lovers, and first-time participants. With great weather and even better vibes, the marathon turned into more than a race; it was a full celebration of community and perseverance.

