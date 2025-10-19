Sergio Hudson & Volvo Drive Luxury Fashion Forward With A Chic New Collaboration

Source: Volvo / Volvo Cars/ Sully Sullivan

When fashion moves, it moves with purpose. And no one understands that better than Sergio Hudson – the designer who’s made power dressing synonymous with sophistication and femininity. His latest collaboration with Volvo Cars USA is all about style that moves and evolves with you, from the road to the runway.

HB traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to experience the collaboration first-hand. We got a front-row seat to what happens when craftsmanship meets culture — Volvo’s clean Scandinavian design language alongside Sergio’s unapologetic glamour.

Together, the two entities have created something unexpected yet entirely seamless: a capsule collaboration that celebrates Volvo’s popular electric EX90 luxury SUV through Sergio’s lens of strength, elegance, and Southern sophistication.

Sergio Hudson Designs Two Must-Have Pieces To Celebrate Volvo’s EX90 SUV

Source: Volvo / Volvo Cars/ Sully Sullivan

At the center of the partnership are two timeless pieces: the tailored wool blend car coat and the nordico in dawn Belt. Both are available beginning October 20.

Each captures Sergio’s signature balance of structure and softness – polished enough for the boardroom, cool enough for the weekend.

The car coat reimagines a wardrobe classic – Sergio told me “it’s a swing coat” – with Volvo’s responsibly sourced wool. The premium outerwear merges old-school glamour with modern practicality.

The soft gray hue mirrors the EX90’s minimalist interior and marks a rare moment of departure for Sergio. The designer, known for his vibrant jewel tones and bold palettes, admitted that working with gray pushed him creatively. While he grew to love the shade, he also shared that it challenged him to explore new ways to use gray while still keeping the look powerful and chic.

Then there’s the nordico in dawn belt, a stylish nod to Volvo’s legacy of innovation. Inspired by the automaker’s invention of the three-point seat belt, Sergio crafted the belt from Nordico – Volvo’s sustainable, bio-attributed material. The wide accessory is finished with a platinum-inspired buckle embossed with a co-branded logo.

The metallic accent also pushed Sergio into new territory. Fans of his brand know that he “lives his life like it’s golden.” Gold metallic hardware gleams across many of his collections, and Sergio’s gold nail polish is his personal signature.

HB Talks To Sergio Hudson About His Volvo Collab, New Pieces, & Return To South Carolina

Source: Volvo / Volvo Cars/ Sully Sullivan

Sergio told HB he chose platinum to help celebrate Volvo’s 70th anniversary. He felt the metal had more significance. Sergio added that the width of the belt is also intentional, as he wanted to bring glamour and drama to the capsule collection.

When Sergio was first approached about the collaboration, he admitted he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“You want me to make a coat out of something you cover a seat with? Okay,” he joked, recalling his initial reaction. “I quickly asked to see the fabric, and once it came, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality.

When we actually got the roll of fabric, I was like, ‘Oh, this is some really nice fabric — something I would use anyway.’ You can tell they did a lot with the fabrication of the wool so that it’s stronger and more durable. You can get it wet, wear it in the heat, wear it in the cold — it does what it’s supposed to do.”

That blend of functionality and finesse is exactly what makes this collaboration so intriguing. For Sergio, who hails from South Carolina, the project is as much about connection as it is about design. His mother – who helped spurred his love of fashion – is from Charleston. And his family’s first family car was a Volvo.

The collab just makes sense.

What I love most about this partnership is that it doesn’t feel forced. It’s two powerhouses speaking the same language – grace, grit, and good design.. Because when luxury is done right, it doesn’t just sit still. It drives forward.

Sergio Hudson & Volvo Drive Luxury Fashion Forward With A Chic New Collaboration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com