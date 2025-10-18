Listen Live
Trump Commutes George Santos’ Prison Sentence, Sparking Debate

Santos, who’d been serving time in New Jersey for fraud and identity-theft charges tied to his 2022 campaign, walked out of prison Friday night.

Published on October 18, 2025

In another headline-grabbing move, President Donald Trump has commuted the seven-year prison sentence of former Congressman George Santos, setting off an immediate firestorm across the country.

Santos, who’d been serving time in New Jersey for fraud and identity-theft charges tied to his 2022 campaign, walked out of prison Friday night after word of the commutation hit social media. His family picked him up just hours after Trump announced the decision on Truth Social.

“George Santos was somewhat of a rogue, but there are many rogues throughout our country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote, claiming Santos had been “horribly mistreated” in solitary confinement.

The former New York lawmaker, once known for fabricating parts of his résumé and expelled from Congress in 2023, had recently written an open letter from behind bars asking Trump for “fairness” and “a chance to rebuild.”

His legal team and several far-right figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, publicly celebrated the move, calling it justice for a man “wrongfully targeted.” Meanwhile, Democrats blasted the decision as proof that Trump’s focus remains on loyalty over accountability.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the timing, saying, “Donald Trump has time to free serial fraudster George Santos from prison. But he can’t be bothered to address the healthcare crisis crushing working-class Americans.”

For many watching from here in the DMV, where federal jobs and ethics matter to so many families, the decision feels like another chapter in an era where consequences are often optional for the powerful.

Whether you see it as redemption or reward, Trump’s pardon of Santos reminds us that politics, power, and perception are all playing on the same field, and the refs are still hard to find.

