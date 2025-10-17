Listen Live
Local

Black on the Block Returns to D.C.

Black on the Block founders bring their cultural movement supporting Black-owned businesses to Nationals Park this Sunday.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Black on the Block Returns to D.C.
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

This Sunday (October 19th), the DMV is getting ready for a massive celebration of Black entrepreneurship as Black on the Block returns to Nationals Park. The founders, sister power duo and Howard University alums Lanie and Char Edwards, recently joined Dominique Da Diva to talk about their journey and the cultural movement they’ve created.

Black on the Block started in Los Angeles in 2021 as a dedicated space to support Black-owned businesses. It has since grown from a monthly market into a national tour, creating vibrant community gatherings that celebrate Black joy, culture, and entrepreneurship. The founders shared that D.C. holds a special place in their hearts, with deep family roots and college ties, making it a no-brainer to bring the event to Chocolate City. The overwhelming support from their first D.C. event in 2022 confirmed they could take the movement to other cities.

This year, they’ve partnered with Live Nation Urban to expand their reach, taking the festival to seven different cities. The upcoming event at Nats Park will feature over 80 Black-owned businesses, food, and music from DJs like DJ J-Murda and K-Lure.

To support this incredible movement, you can follow them on Instagram at @BlackxtheBlock and visit their website, BlackxtheBlock.com. For the cheapest tickets and to discover featured vendors, download the Black on the Block app from the App Store or Google Play. Don’t miss this opportunity to pull up and support Black-owned businesses this Sunday.

SEE ALSO

Black on the Block Returns to D.C.  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close