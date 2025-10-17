Listen Live
Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Movie

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Movie Inspired By Maxwell Album

The onscreen couple who are still getting accolades for "Love Jones" will be onscreen together again in a new film.

Published on October 17, 2025

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

In 1997, Nia Long and Larenz Tate starred as the tumultuous couple Darius and Nina in Love Jones. It bolstered both of their careers, becoming one of the most beloved films in Black cinema history.

The actors’ onscreen chemistry is a large part of what made Love Jones so successful, and now they’ll get another chance to see if it remains. They’ve been tapped for a new as yet as-yet-untitled Netflix film helmed by Sylvie’s Love director Eugene Ashe.

The movie is reportedly based on Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, his 1996 debut featuring the songs “Til The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” and “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).”

Tate was most recently onscreen as Councilman Tate in the Starz Power spinoff series Power Book II: Ghost. Long’s last projects were Missing with Storm Reid and You People in 2023. The script for the Netflix project was penned by Ashe and Kay Oyegun, a writer and executive producer on This is Us.

Ashe wrote, directed and produced Sylvie’s Love, a period film released in 2020 starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. He earned an Emmy nod for the movie, which was first released on Amazon Prime. Macro Film Studios – Charles King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks are producing, along with Maxwell, John D. Hammond, and Long and Tate. The movie was initially greenlit by Amazon, which decided not to proceed with the project.

Tate and Long are also seen together in the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, slated to come out in April 2026. Tate plays Berry Gordy and Long plays Katherine Jackson.

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Movie Inspired By Maxwell Album  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

