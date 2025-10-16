Listen Live
DMV Local Recap: Netflix Partners with Spotify for Podcasts

Netflix partners with Spotify and The Ringer to bring podcasts to its platform, blending audio and video streaming worlds.

Published on October 16, 2025

Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

Your next Netflix binge might just be your favorite podcast. The streaming giant recently announced a new partnership with Spotify and The Ringer to bring popular podcasts to its video platform. This move marks a significant shift in the media landscape, blending the worlds of audio and video streaming in a new way.

The collaboration will feature a range of podcasts covering everything from sports and culture to true crime. For years, viewers have turned to platforms like YouTube to watch video versions of their favorite podcasts. Now, Netflix is stepping into that space, aiming to become a new destination for visual podcast content. This is an exciting development, especially for creators who started with just a microphone and can now potentially see their shows featured on one of the world’s largest streaming services.

This evolution reflects the soaring popularity of video podcasts and how media consumption continues to change. However, with added value often comes added cost. As streaming services merge and expand their offerings, many are left wondering if their subscription prices will increase. With the cost of juggling multiple services like Hulu, YouTube TV, and HBO Max already high, the potential for a more expensive Netflix bill is a valid concern. For now, it’s a cool new feature to look forward to, but many will be watching to see how it impacts their wallets.

DMV Local Recap: Netflix Partners with Spotify for Podcasts  was originally published on kysdc.com

