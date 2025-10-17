Listen Live
Rap Attack

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Phil Ade pulled up to Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted to deliver a slick freestyle promoting his latest project, Philip. From the jump, Ade reminds listeners why he’s considered one of the DMV’s sharpest pens, mixing gratitude, clever wordplay, and self-assured confidence into every line.

He opens by thanking God for his journey, saying he “slave[s] away” on songs while trusting that faith will lead the way, echoing his mother’s words that “God going to make a way.” From there, Ade flips between spiritual reflection and flexes, comparing his moves to LeBron on a breakaway and tossing in bars about crypto, fast cars, and success that leaves exes “choking up the suicide” when the luxury doors open.

By the end, Ade proves his pen game remains razor-sharp, balancing grown-man wisdom, ambition, and lyrical dominance. The freestyle doubles as a statement piece: Phil Ade isn’t just rapping for sport—he’s rapping with purpose.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close