Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Phil Ade pulled up to Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted to deliver a slick freestyle promoting his latest project, Philip. From the jump, Ade reminds listeners why he’s considered one of the DMV’s sharpest pens, mixing gratitude, clever wordplay, and self-assured confidence into every line.

He opens by thanking God for his journey, saying he “slave[s] away” on songs while trusting that faith will lead the way, echoing his mother’s words that “God going to make a way.” From there, Ade flips between spiritual reflection and flexes, comparing his moves to LeBron on a breakaway and tossing in bars about crypto, fast cars, and success that leaves exes “choking up the suicide” when the luxury doors open.

By the end, Ade proves his pen game remains razor-sharp, balancing grown-man wisdom, ambition, and lyrical dominance. The freestyle doubles as a statement piece: Phil Ade isn’t just rapping for sport—he’s rapping with purpose.