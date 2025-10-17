Listen Live
YG Teck and No Signal Talk Growth and Grind on Rap Attack Official

YG Teck And No Signal Talk Growth, Competition, And Collaboration On Rap Attack Official

Published on October 17, 2025

Baltimore’s own YG Teck and producer No Signal stopped by Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted to talk about their new joint project, No Comparison. The two artists revealed that the collaboration was a long time coming, nearly six years in the making.

“It was long overdue,” Tech said. “We’ve been working together for years. He had so many songs stacked up, I just told him, let’s put something out.”

No Signal, who boldly declared himself “the best producer in the city,” shared that their creative process is nonstop. “We just create, create, create,” he said. “I don’t record projects. I make music, then pick the best ones when it’s time.”

For Teck, making music remains deeply personal. “Music is my therapy,” he explained. “I don’t talk to people a lot, so when I’m in that booth, I’m venting. If I’m going through something, you’re going to hear it.”

While YG Teck continues to rise as one of the city’s most respected independent artists, his grind extends beyond music. From restaurants to clothing, he’s balancing multiple ventures while still aiming for greater heights. “I just want to reach the highest level I can and make my presence felt while I’m here,” he said.

Both Teck and No Signal spoke on competition, with Teck saying he thrives on it. “It keeps me sharp,” he said. “If I see someone raising the bar, I’m not getting left.”

The duo also teased upcoming collaborations, including a tape with Gantro and a possible future with R&B artists that bring “that street soul motivation.”

Check out the full interview below:

