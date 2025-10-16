Listen Live
Entertainment

Mario Speaks Out After Viral Cameraman Incident at Big Fresno Fair

Published on October 16, 2025

R&B singer Mario is addressing a viral moment that had social media buzzing over the weekend.

During his performance at “R&B Night Out” at the Big Fresno Fair in California, the “Let Me Love You” hitmaker was caught on camera telling a cameraman to “get off the stage” multiple times — and fans had mixed reactions.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with some calling the moment “unnecessary,” while others defended Mario’s professionalism over what appeared to be a misunderstanding.

Mario Responds

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mario broke his silence in a since-deleted post, explaining that he wasn’t aware a cameraman would be filming his set that night.

According to Mario, the cameraman’s position on stage kept distracting him during his performance and nearly caused him to trip.

“No one told us a cameraman was shooting my set,” he wrote.

“He was too far downstage. A cameraman isn’t supposed to be that close unless he’s part of the crew.”

The singer admitted that frustration got the best of him in the heat of the moment.

“I’ll take accountability for being a 0-to-100 type of person,” Mario said.

“I never want one incident to erase all the work I’ve done to stay out of the blogs and just focus on my craft.”

Mario also offered a direct apology to the cameraman, saying, “I’m sorry you had to experience that — it was nothing personal.

You’re welcome to come shoot me on tour; we’ll do it the right way.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the viral moment, Mario’s focus remains on his upcoming “Nothing But Us Tour,” set to kick off November 13 in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia, and wrap up December 9 in Los Angeles.

Known for his smooth vocals and classic hits like “Let Me Love You,” “Braid My Hair,” and “Crying Out for Me,” Mario continues to be one of R&B’s most respected voices — proving that even when the cameras catch a tense moment, accountability and growth still shine through.

