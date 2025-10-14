Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest, Megan’s Mental Health Talk, Wale’s Album Announcement

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

More shocking details are emerging following the arrest of Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie. The couple is facing serious allegations, with Wendy being indicted on nine counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer. The charges stem from a reported burglary where the couple claimed approximately 80 luxury items were stolen. Allegedly, investigators were tipped off after a ring reported stolen was seen on Wendy’s finger on Instagram. Even Andy Cohen expressed his surprise over the charges, given the couple’s professional backgrounds.

This past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion was in Washington, D.C., for a powerful event hosted by Taraji P. Henson’s foundation, which champions mental health. The Houston rapper got vulnerable, sharing the moment she realized she needed therapy. Megan explained that while grieving and working relentlessly, she had a scary realization of how sad she had become and felt she didn’t care what happened to her. Her willingness to share her story resonated with many and highlighted the importance of seeking help.

The D.C. love continued as hometown hero Wale also appeared at the event. He took the opportunity to announce his eighth studio album, titled Everything Is A Lot, which is set to drop on November 14. Wale shared that the project will be emotionally honest and showcase his evolution as an artist. Given the title, it’s a sentiment many can relate to. We’ll be looking for him to pull up and share more details soon.

