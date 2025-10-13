Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A photographer is suing rapper Future over what he calls the illegal use of a photo of the iconic Dungeon Family house for the cover of his Mixtape Pluto project.

As reported by AllHipHop, Garey C. Gomez filed a copyright lawsuit after claiming the rapper and his affiliated companies used his images for the cover and promotional items without his permission. The suit names Titol Retail, LLC and Wilburn Holding Company, Inc. – both connected to Future’s Freebandz imprint – as co-defendants in the case.

Gomez says he reached out to Future’s team after discovering the alleged infringement in October 2023, but no agreement was reached.

Gomez is now seeking monetary damages for the infringement, including profits generated from the artwork. He is also seeking a court order banning further use of the pic.

Mixtape Pluto served as a fitting callback to Future’s early mixtapes and origins as a member of the Dungeon Family collective, founded by his late cousin, producer Rico Wade. The mixtape was a critical and commercial success, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 in September 2024.

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover was originally published on hotspotatl.com