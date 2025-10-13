Listen Live

Breaking News

R&B Legend D’Angelo Dies At 51
Entertainment

Photographer Sues Future For "Mixtape Pluto" Cover

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A photographer is suing rapper Future over what he calls the illegal use of a photo of the iconic Dungeon Family house for the cover of his Mixtape Pluto project.

As reported by AllHipHop, Garey C. Gomez filed a copyright lawsuit after claiming the rapper and his affiliated companies used his images for the cover and promotional items without his permission. The suit names Titol Retail, LLC and Wilburn Holding Company, Inc. – both connected to Future’s Freebandz imprint – as co-defendants in the case.

Gomez says he reached out to Future’s team after discovering the alleged infringement in October 2023, but no agreement was reached.

Gomez is now seeking monetary damages for the infringement, including profits generated from the artwork. He is also seeking a court order banning further use of the pic.

Mixtape Pluto served as a fitting callback to Future’s early mixtapes and origins as a member of the Dungeon Family collective, founded by his late cousin, producer Rico Wade. The mixtape was a critical and commercial success, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 in September 2024.

SEE ALSO

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A Toast To Black Hollywood
186 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Entertainment

“RHOP” Star Dr. Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Hit With Fraud Charges

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close