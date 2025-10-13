CSX Train Derails In East Baltimore; Sends 18 Rail Cars Off Tracks

Source: John M. Chase / Getty

A late-night train derailment in East Baltimore sent 18 rail cars off the tracks Sunday, but no one was injured, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire officials responded around 10:06 p.m. to the 5100 block of Pulaski Highway, where two locomotives and 18 rail cars from a CSX train derailed in the Bayview Yard. Despite the derailment, all of the cars remained upright.

CSX reported that 15 of the derailed cars were empty and three were loaded, but none contained hazardous materials. “There were no injuries, no leaks or spills, and no threat to the surrounding community,” the company said in a statement.

Emergency crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department and CSX were on site through the night, ensuring safety and assessing damage. CSX teams continued working into Monday morning to remove the affected equipment and restore normal operations.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been released.

