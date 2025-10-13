Listen Live
Lifestyle

Columbus Day: Why It’s Not Just a Holiday for Many

For Black and Brown communities, the holiday can feel offensive—erasing the trauma of colonization and glorifying a murderous legacy.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Every second Monday in October, the U.S. marks Columbus Day as a federal holiday meant to honor Christopher Columbus’ 1942 voyage. But today, that celebration carries deep controversy, especially for Black, Indigenous and Brown communities.

Historic facts often aren’t taught in full when we’re in grade school. Columbus didn’t “discover” America—indigenous peoples have lived across the continents for millennia. European arrival triggered forced colonization, enslavement, displacement and mass death. Historians claim there are documents that show Columbus ordered brutal crackdowns in response to uprisings, including the dismemberment of resisting natives to instill fear in the people.

Because of those histories, many states and cities have replaced or joined Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, aiming instead to center Native resilience, culture and survival over conquest.

Columbus Day as a holiday rose to federal status in 1937, largely due to pressure from Italian-American communities seeking recognition. The day became a source of pride for immigrants, but as scholarship and activism grew, so did calls to reconsider celebrating a man associated with genocide, rape, enslavement and brutal colonial governance.

Today, many people now use the day to uplift indigenous voices by attending cultural events, visiting tribal museums, donating to Indigenous-led organizations, or simply learning suppressed histories. Some schools and cities host panels, poetry readings, film screenings or teach native languages and history.

When we shift the focus away from Columbus and toward those he harmed, we reclaim history and move closer to truth, justice and acknowledgement.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore chey parker Christopher Columbus columbus history Holiday Indians Indigenous peoples Native Americans October quicksilva morning show quicksilva show rape thanksgiving

More from 92 Q
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A Toast To Black Hollywood
186 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Candles
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close