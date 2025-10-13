Columbus Day: Why It’s Not Just a Holiday for Many

Every second Monday in October, the U.S. marks Columbus Day as a federal holiday meant to honor Christopher Columbus’ 1942 voyage. But today, that celebration carries deep controversy, especially for Black, Indigenous and Brown communities.

Historic facts often aren’t taught in full when we’re in grade school. Columbus didn’t “discover” America—indigenous peoples have lived across the continents for millennia. European arrival triggered forced colonization, enslavement, displacement and mass death. Historians claim there are documents that show Columbus ordered brutal crackdowns in response to uprisings, including the dismemberment of resisting natives to instill fear in the people.

Because of those histories, many states and cities have replaced or joined Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, aiming instead to center Native resilience, culture and survival over conquest.

Columbus Day as a holiday rose to federal status in 1937, largely due to pressure from Italian-American communities seeking recognition. The day became a source of pride for immigrants, but as scholarship and activism grew, so did calls to reconsider celebrating a man associated with genocide, rape, enslavement and brutal colonial governance.

Today, many people now use the day to uplift indigenous voices by attending cultural events, visiting tribal museums, donating to Indigenous-led organizations, or simply learning suppressed histories. Some schools and cities host panels, poetry readings, film screenings or teach native languages and history.

When we shift the focus away from Columbus and toward those he harmed, we reclaim history and move closer to truth, justice and acknowledgement.