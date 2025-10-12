Listen Live
Rod Wave Faces Lawsuit From Promoters Over Missed Show Dates

Rod Wave Sued After Missing Multiple Concert Dates

Published on October 12, 2025

Rod Wave is catching heat after being hit with a lawsuit from promoters who say he failed to show up for multiple scheduled concerts. The suit accuses the rapper of breaching his contract and leaving organizers scrambling to deal with angry fans and lost revenue. Several shows were reportedly canceled at the last minute, and fans have been calling him out on social media for going quiet about the no-shows. Rod’s camp has not made an official statement yet, but this situation could get expensive if he doesn’t smooth things out soon.

