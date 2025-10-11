Diva’s Daily Dirt: RHOP Arrests, Drake’s Lawsuit Loss, Diddy’s Tapes, Angel Reese’s Historic Walk

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Big news is shaking up the world of Bravo, as Real Housewives of Potomac stars Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were reportedly arrested on fraud charges. Details are still emerging, but sources say the couple was taken into custody and later released. This stunning development has sent shockwaves through the RHOP fanbase, leaving everyone wondering what the allegations entail and how this will impact their future on the show. We will be watching this story closely as more information becomes available.

In music news, Drake has officially lost his legal battle against Universal Music Group. A judge has dismissed his defamation lawsuit over the scathing lyrics in Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.” The court ruled that the lyrics were protected as “non-actionable opinion,” meaning they fall under the umbrella of artistic expression. This decision marks a significant conclusion to one of the most intense rap beefs in recent memory.

The legal troubles for Diddy are also deepening. The mogul has now been ordered by a judge to turn over all of his tapes. This new development is part of the ongoing investigations and lawsuits he faces, adding another layer of scrutiny as authorities comb through potential evidence.

On a much more positive note, WNBA star Angel Reese is making history off the court. The “Chi-Town Barbie” has been announced as the first-ever WNBA player to walk in the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This is a monumental moment for both sports and fashion, as Reese continues to break barriers and solidify her status as a cultural icon.

