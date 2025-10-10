Rising Star Lor Meira Reflects On Hustle And Success On Rap Attack’s For The Record

Lor Meira brought raw energy to the latest Rap Attack “For The Record” with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted.

The freestyle blends introspection with confidence, offering insight into the pressures of success and the drive to inspire others through his music.

From personal sacrifices to chasing dreams without losing authenticity, Lor Meira‘s performance showcases a rapper fully aware of his path, determined to claim her space, and ready to rise even when the odds are stacked against her!

Check it out below: