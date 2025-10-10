Raheem DeVaughn: R&B Trailblazer and Culture Keeper

Raheem DeVaughn has been a trailblazer in R&B for over two decades, earning recognition as one of the first soul singers to embrace the mixtape culture. Reflecting on the early 2000s, he credits hip-hop icons like 50 Cent and Mike Jones for inspiring him to take control of his career, blending his voice with popular beats and distributing his music directly to fans. “It became a career starter,” he says, “and also another source of income.”

Staying relevant in today’s music scene, Raheem emphasizes the importance of keeping an ear to the street and supporting peers. He actively promotes emerging artists and uses social media to connect fans with new talent. He also maintains strong industry relationships, collaborating with those who are making noise, all while continually refining his craft.

The singer attributes his longevity to dedication and consistent practice, describing his studio work as part of the “10,000-hour effect.” This commitment extends beyond music; Raheem has transitioned into media and radio, revisiting podcasting and exploring new platforms to share his voice.

Check out his full interview with Rap Attack below: