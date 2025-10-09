Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important changes and resources available in our community.

If you use Cash App, you might be eligible to receive a piece of a new class action settlement. The popular mobile payment service is the subject of a lawsuit that has resulted in a $12.5 million fund for users. Eligible individuals could receive a payment of up to $147.

The lawsuit alleges that Cash App encouraged users to send pre-filled text messages to their contacts without getting the recipients’ consent first. This practice was challenged in a lawsuit filed in Washington. While Cash App has not admitted to any wrongdoing, the company has agreed to the multi-million dollar settlement to resolve the allegations.

So, who is eligible for a payment? If you were a Cash App user in the United States who used the app between November 2019 and August 2025, you might qualify for a portion of the settlement money. It is worth checking to see if you are included, because every little bit helps.

This settlement brings up a larger conversation about how companies handle our personal information. We provide a vast amount of data to these apps, from our spending habits to our contact lists. While a small payout from a class action lawsuit can seem minor, it holds companies accountable for their practices. Be sure to look into the details of the Cash App settlement to see if you can claim your share. We will keep you updated on this and other local news.





DMV Local Recap: Cash App Settlement Offers $147 Payout was originally published on kysdc.com