Diva’s Daily Dirt: Offset Denies Saweetie Rumor, Diddy’s NJ Prison Request, Lil Durk’s Legal Push

ere is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Offset is finally setting the record straight. On Keke Palmer’s podcast, he addressed the long-standing rumor that he slept with Saweetie, which many believed was the cause of the Migos breakup. Offset denied the allegation, calling it a rumor and suggesting it was just one part of a bigger issue. He hinted that the real reason for his falling out with Quavo was “something deeper” and that people were trying to tear down both his situation and Quavo’s. While he didn’t elaborate further, he made it clear that the Saweetie story was not the truth.

Meanwhile, Diddy is trying to control his future from behind bars. His legal team has formally asked the judge to recommend he serve his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. They argue this facility is ideal for addressing Diddy’s substance abuse issues and would maximize family visitation. If he qualifies for the prison’s drug program, he could get six months knocked off his sentence. Having already spent a year at MDC Brooklyn, a move to the New Jersey facility could significantly change his experience if the feds approve it.

In other legal news, Pooh Shiesty has been released from federal prison after serving time on a 63-month sentence. On the other hand, Lil Durk, who is still locked up, is pushing for federal prosecutors to throw his case out entirely. His legal team claims the feds are withholding vital evidence that could help build his defense in the case where he’s accused of organizing a hit on Quando Rondo. A hearing is set for November 18th to address these claims.

















