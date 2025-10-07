Listen Live
Rap Attack

Rap Attack Salutes Raheem DeVaughn On ‘For The Record’

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn stopped by Rap Attack’s popular show and delivered a sensational For The Record” performance.

Known for his smooth vocals and soulful delivery, DeVaughn switched gears to show off his undeniable talent.

Rap Attack’s “For The Record” has become a fan-favorite platform for artists to showcase raw talent and creativity through off-the-top freestyles. DeVaughn’s appearance brought a fresh twist to the series, merging R&B soul with hip-hop energy in a way only he can.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
291 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Baltimore Approves $13.3M Purchase Of Downtown Hotel For Homeless Housing

Local

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Named Among Maryland’s First State Blue Ribbon Schools

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Baltimore City Hall
253 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close