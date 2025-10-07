Rap Attack Salutes Raheem DeVaughn On ‘For The Record’

R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn stopped by Rap Attack’s popular show and delivered a sensational For The Record” performance.

Known for his smooth vocals and soulful delivery, DeVaughn switched gears to show off his undeniable talent.

Rap Attack’s “For The Record” has become a fan-favorite platform for artists to showcase raw talent and creativity through off-the-top freestyles. DeVaughn’s appearance brought a fresh twist to the series, merging R&B soul with hip-hop energy in a way only he can.