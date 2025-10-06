LSU Star Kyren Lacy, Who Died By Suicide, Did Not Cause Fatal Crash He Faced Charges For

Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty

In April, the sports world was shocked by the death of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who died by suicide in Houston two days before a grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence related to a fatal car crash he was accused of causing in Louisiana last December, according to the Harris County Police Department.

Louisiana State Police claimed Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone,” killing 78-year-old Herman Hall. On Friday, Lacy’s defense attorney, Matthew Ory, made an appearance on Louisiana television station HTV 10, where he claimed video footage proves his late client wasn’t responsible for the crash at all, and, in fact, his green Dodge Charger hadn’t arrived at the scene until after it happened.

“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” Ory told HTV’s Martin Folse. “However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards — back in his lane — behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

Ory also said evidence shows another car, which he called “vehicle 2,” the truck that crashed into the vehicle Hall was in, going nearly 50 mph, just 0.5 seconds behind it and 1.5 seconds before the crash. He also provided bodycam footage of an officer talking to a man in that truck, who claimed that the driver of vehicle 2 “caused” the crash. The officer, identified as Tyler Werner, appeared to pressure the driver to implicate Lacy, which the driver refused.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Louisiana State Police disputed these allegations.

“Following the crash, LSP conducted a detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and with all available information at the time,” the statement read. “Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy’s reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash. The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected. As with all investigations leading to arrest, the subjects of the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No one disputes that he was behind the crash scene. His swerving, passing cars and reckless operation caused the series of crash events.”

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Democratic Party is now calling for Attorney General Liz Murrill to launch an independent investigation into what it describes as wrongful accusations against Lacy.

“The recent wrongful accusations made against former LSU football player Kyren Lacy are deeply troubling and represent yet another painful example of how false reporting and reckless actions by certain members of law enforcement can destroy lives and damage public trust,” state Democrats said in a statement.

“Mr. Lacy, like any citizen, deserves to be treated with dignity and fairness under the law — not subjected to baseless allegations that tarnish reputations before the facts are known,” the statement continued, adding that the party “condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any effort by law enforcement officers to misuse their authority or misrepresent the truth.”

From 4WWL:

The party also announced plans to work with the Lacy family to push for legislation, referred to as “The Lacy Law,” in the upcoming legislative session. The proposed reform would target false reporting and wrongful accusations by law enforcement, impose penalties on officers or agencies found to have deliberately fabricated or misrepresented evidence, and include measures to protect citizens’ rights. “Justice is not a partisan issue. It is a moral one. The Louisiana Democratic Party will always stand up for fairness, truth, and the protection of every individual’s rights — no matter their background, profession, or status,” the statement concluded.

At the time of Lacy’s death, he was facing charges of negligent homicide. On the day of his death, Harris County police received a call from a female family member who said she was arguing with Lacy when he fired a shot into the ground. Officers arrived at the home to find Lacy had already left in his car. The police reportedly caught up with him, resulting in a car chase. The pursuit ended when Lacy crashed, but when officers approached the vehicle, they discovered Lacy had died after shooting himself in the head.

It was an all-around tragic story, and now it appears there was more to it than what we were told.

LSU Star Kyren Lacy, Who Died By Suicide, Did Not Cause Fatal Crash He Faced Charges For was originally published on newsone.com