Towson Town Center Stabbing Was Domestic-Related, Police Say

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police say a stabbing outside Towson Town Center over the weekend was a domestic-related incident, not a random attack.

According to authorities, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Towson Precinct officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the mall’s parking lot Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Police say the suspect dropped the knife at the scene and was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, police have not released the suspect’s identity or details on possible charges. The department said the investigation is ongoing but confirmed that no additional suspects are being sought.

Towson Town Center, located on Dulaney Valley Road, houses more than 180 stores and typically opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

