Listen Live
Local

Towson Town Center Stabbing Was Domestic-Related, Police Say

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police say a stabbing outside Towson Town Center over the weekend was a domestic-related incident, not a random attack.

According to authorities, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Towson Precinct officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the mall’s parking lot Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Police say the suspect dropped the knife at the scene and was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, police have not released the suspect’s identity or details on possible charges. The department said the investigation is ongoing but confirmed that no additional suspects are being sought.

Towson Town Center, located on Dulaney Valley Road, houses more than 180 stores and typically opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

SEE ALSO

Towson Town Center Stabbing Was Domestic-Related, Police Say  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
291 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Baltimore Approves $13.3M Purchase Of Downtown Hotel For Homeless Housing

Local

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Named Among Maryland’s First State Blue Ribbon Schools

Baltimore City Hall
253 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close