JID And Joey Badass Bless The 'XXL' Magazine Fall Cover

Bars & Noble: JID And Joey Badass Bless The 'XXL' Magazine Fall Cover

Two of the best lyrical rappers in Hip-Hop, JID and Joey Bada$$ bless the 2025 'XXL' fall cover.

Published on October 3, 2025

Bars & Noble: J.I.D And Joey Badass Bless The XXL Magazine Fall Cover
Source: XXL / IG

Two of the best lyrical rappers in Hip-Hop, JID and Joey Bada$$ bless the 2025 XXL fall cover.

Joey representing for New York and JID repping ATL. Although the MCs are from two different regions, they both take the essence of Hip-Hop seriously, and you can tell through the music. Both rappers have been in the game for quite a while, but have a growing fan base. Dreamville’s own, JID’s latest album God Does Like Ugly & Pro Era’s own, Joey Bada$$ dropped Lonely At The Top.

Both projects have gotten great feedback from the fans. The Atlanta rapper sold over 30,000 in his first week, and the NY rapper sold 9,000 units.

Gracing the cover of XXL is not an easy accomplishment to pull off. During their roundtable sit-down with XXL, Joey talked about what JID said to him when he saw the NY MC go at the whole west coast, “Ay bruh, get them n*ggas.” He also talked about why it was special to share the cover with JID, “This is my brother for real. People don’t know that, and JID got like a real friendship. There’s nobody else I would rather have this moment with,” Joey Bada$$ said.

JID chimed in and talked about their bond, “I told him that lyrical n*ggas need to stick together like the trap n*ggas. The trap artists are always putting their people on. It’s always competition, let’s compete. It ain’t always beef, it’s just line it up and collab.”

Check out the full conversation below:

Bars & Noble: JID And Joey Badass Bless The ‘XXL’ Magazine Fall Cover  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

