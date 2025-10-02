Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi vs. Nicki, Bad Bunny Super Bowl ICE Drama

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Accusations, Nicki’s Disses, Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama

Cardi B accuses Nicki Minaj of drug use, Nicki disses Oprah and Gayle King, and ICE threats loom over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has reached a new level of intensity. Cardi B launched some of her strongest accusations yet, claiming Nicki has been battling schizophrenia and bipolar disorder for nearly nine years. She didn’t stop there, alleging heavy drug use, including cocaine, Percocet, and Xanax. Cardi also claimed that Nicki’s husband, Mr. Petty, holds all the power in her life and mishandles her finances. Nicki hasn’t directly addressed these specific health claims, instead moving on to target other high-profile figures. She took to social media to declare that the “time is up” for Gayle King, Mona Scott-Young, and even Oprah.

Meanwhile, as Diddy’s sentencing approaches tomorrow at 10 AM, a shocking new letter has surfaced. An ex-girlfriend claims prosecutors pressured her to say Diddy trafficked her and forced her into prostitution. She now insists this is not her truth and was never called to testify. This last-minute revelation adds another layer of complexity as the judge decides his fate.

Related Stories

In other news, controversy is brewing around the 2026 Super Bowl. Following the announcement of Bad Bunny as the halftime show headliner, the Trump administration has indicated that federal immigration officers will be present at the event. This has been interpreted by many as a threat of ICE raids. While Bad Bunny’s fans are thrilled about his performance on February 8, 2026, this development has sparked serious concerns and adds a political charge to the world’s biggest stage.


SEE ALSO

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Accusations, Nicki’s Disses, Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
179 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Baltimore Approves $13.3M Purchase Of Downtown Hotel For Homeless Housing

Baltimore City Hall
253 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

More Than 400 New Maryland Laws Take Effect Oct. 1; Here’s What You Need to Know

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close