DMV Local Recap: Shutdown Deals for Federal Workers

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important changes and resources available in our community.

With the federal government shutdown causing so much uncertainty, many local businesses are stepping up to show their support for affected federal employees. A variety of restaurants across the DMV are offering deals, discounts, and specials to provide a little relief during this challenging time. If you are a federal worker with a valid government-issued ID, you can take advantage of these offers.

Several local favorites are participating. You can head to &Pizza and get 30% off your entire bill in-store just by showing your ID. If you’re near Northwest D.C., Hard Rock Cafe is offering a $12 entree special for government employees. For a morning treat, Compass Coffee is giving away a free pastry with any drink purchase to federal workers.

The support doesn’t stop there. Carmine’s, a D.C. staple, has an all-day happy hour for everyone and has even created shutdown-themed specials like “The Essential Worker” cocktail. Thompson Restaurants, which includes popular spots like Matchbox, Wise Guy Pizza, Big Buns, and Makers Union, are offering a 20% discount on your bill when you present your government ID.

These are just a few of the many deals available. It’s a great reminder of the community spirit in the DMV. Be sure to look for a full list of participating businesses to see all the ways local restaurants are showing their appreciation for federal workers.





