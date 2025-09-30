Listen Live
Tyrese Faces Police Warrant Over The Death Of Neighbor’s Dog

Published on September 30, 2025

Apple Store Soho Presents Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson, 'The Fate Of The Furious'
Daniel Zuchnik

Actor and R&B singer Tyrese Gibson is facing legal trouble after a disturbing incident involving a neighbor’s dog has led to a police warrant being issued in his name.

According to multiple reports, authorities are investigating Tyrese in connection with the suspicious death of a dog belonging to a nearby resident in his upscale neighborhood. The incident, which allegedly occurred earlier this month, has sparked outrage online and raised serious questions about what really happened and why.

What We Know So Far

Details are still emerging, but sources close to law enforcement say that a warrant was issued for Tyrese’s involvement after evidence reportedly linked him to the animal’s death. The nature of that evidence has not been publicly disclosed, but officials have confirmed that the case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The dog described as a family pet was found deceased under circumstances the owner has called “suspicious and heartbreaking.”

One source claims there may have been a confrontation between Tyrese and the neighbor in the days leading up to the dog’s death, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Tyrese’s lawyer, Gabe Banks, addressed the situation in a statement provided to TMZ. “Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment,” he said.

Banks continued: “Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals.”

