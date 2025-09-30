Listen Live
JT Hints At Dropping A Cardi B Diss Track Soon

Published on September 30, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
Prince Williams

The rap world is heating up again, and this time, it’s JT vs. Cardi B.

JT, one-half of the City Girls duo, is fueling speculation across social media after dropping a series of cryptic and not-so-subtle hints that a diss track aimed at Cardi B could be on the way. Hip-hop fans are already buzzing, dissecting lyrics, tweets, and IG Lives trying to piece together what’s really going on.

The Backstory

JT and Cardi B haven’t exactly been besties in recent years. While they’ve worked in the same circles and even shared features (most notably, the City Girls being featured on “Twerk” with Cardi), tension between the two artists has been bubbling under the surface occasionally spilling over into public spats on Twitter and in comment sections.

Rumors of shade and subtweets have circulated for month, and Cardi made is clear of her stance after the she took some direct shots on her project AM I THE DRAMA? On the song “Magnet,” she drags JT a bit for her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.

Fans have been wondering will JT respond by heading o the booth.. Well she posted on social a message to Cardi and her fans, saying to “buckle up.”

 “& that sh*t soooooo weak she gone need Jesus to help write when I’m done with her dirty ugly mash potatoes a*s having a*s!!! Ewwww dirty non talented RAT!!!!!” she added.

Whew we shall see…

