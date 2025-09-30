Listen Live
Persia's Picks

$2.8M Will Be Used To Build Parks & More In Baltimore

$2.8M Will Be Used To Build Parks & More In Baltimore

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Bag of money
Elis Cora

Baltimore is about to get greener, more vibrant, and more community-focused.

The city has announced that $2.8 million in funding will be allocated to park development, public green spaces, and neighborhood enhancements, aimed at improving quality of life across several communities. This investment signals a renewed commitment to making Baltimore not just a city to live in but one to thrive in. What’s Being Funded?

The $2.8 million package will be spread across a variety of projects, including:

Recreational facilities: Some funding will support upgrades to courts, fields, and other recreational resources that give residents especially youth safe spaces to stay active.

New park developments and upgrades: Underutilized spaces will be transformed into community parks with modern amenities like playgrounds, walking trails, benches, and green landscaping.

Community gathering spaces: Several neighborhoods will see the creation or renovation of public plazas and outdoor gathering areas designed to foster community engagement.

Sustainability and greening efforts: Expect more trees, native plants, and sustainable infrastructure (like permeable pavement and rain gardens) to help manage stormwater and improve air quality.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, which receives $900 million annually. The permanent funding was authorized by the Great American Outdoor Act, which passed in 2020. 

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Teen in Maryland DHS Custody Found Dead In Baltimore Hotel

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
179 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Baltimore City Hall
253 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Baltimore’s DPW Launches Effort to Inform Residents About Lead In Pipes

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close