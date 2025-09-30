$2.8M Will Be Used To Build Parks & More In Baltimore

Elis Cora

Baltimore is about to get greener, more vibrant, and more community-focused.

The city has announced that $2.8 million in funding will be allocated to park development, public green spaces, and neighborhood enhancements, aimed at improving quality of life across several communities. This investment signals a renewed commitment to making Baltimore not just a city to live in but one to thrive in. What’s Being Funded?

The $2.8 million package will be spread across a variety of projects, including:

Recreational facilities: Some funding will support upgrades to courts, fields, and other recreational resources that give residents especially youth safe spaces to stay active.

New park developments and upgrades: Underutilized spaces will be transformed into community parks with modern amenities like playgrounds, walking trails, benches, and green landscaping.

Community gathering spaces: Several neighborhoods will see the creation or renovation of public plazas and outdoor gathering areas designed to foster community engagement.

Sustainability and greening efforts: Expect more trees, native plants, and sustainable infrastructure (like permeable pavement and rain gardens) to help manage stormwater and improve air quality.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, which receives $900 million annually. The permanent funding was authorized by the Great American Outdoor Act, which passed in 2020.