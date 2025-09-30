Listen Live
Cardi & Nicki Feud, Diddy’s 11 Years, Latto Rumors

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi vs. Nicki, Diddy’s Legal Woes, Latto Sparks Marriage Rumors

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud again, prosecutors request 11 years for Diddy, and Latto sparks marriage rumors with 21 Savage.

Published on September 30, 2025

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The drama is heating up in the world of female rap. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have engaged in another brutal online war of words, throwing insults about each other’s husbands and brothers. In the middle of their exchange, an audio clip allegedly of Cardi B was leaked. In the recording, a clearly enraged Cardi is heard going off on Ice Spice’s manager, threatening to “beat her ass” after finding out the rapper was in New York. The beef reportedly stems from Ice Spice’s feelings being hurt over a comment Cardi made. With all the girls fighting, JT has announced she is dropping a diss record aimed at Cardi this Friday.

In legal news, federal prosecutors are pushing for a lengthy prison sentence for Diddy. They have asked the judge to sentence the music mogul to 11 years and three months. Prosecutors argue that he has spent years abusing his power and manipulating women, a claim supported by a witness letter from his ex, Cassie, who urged the judge not to grant him freedom. Diddy’s sentencing is scheduled for this Friday. After his request to wear a designer suit was denied, many wonder if his perceived arrogance has hurt his chances for a lighter sentence.

Finally, did Latto just confirm she’s married to 21 Savage? While out in New York City, the rapper gushed to TMZ about the city’s food scene before saying, “I gotta go back to my house husband now.” The two have been romantically linked for years but have kept their relationship very private. While it’s unclear if she’s legally Mrs. Savage or just using a term of endearment, the comment has certainly fueled marriage rumors.


