Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show, Cardi’s Record-Breaker, Doja’s DMV Tour

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The music world is buzzing with major announcements, and we have all the details. First, the NFL has officially named global superstar Bad Bunny as the headliner for the next Super Bowl halftime show. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation produces the event, explained the decision, stating, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.” Bad Bunny expressed his excitement, dedicating the performance to Puerto Rico. This is a massive moment, and fans are already anticipating a historic show.

In other big news, congratulations are in order for Cardi B! After a seven-year wait, her second album, “Am I the Drama?,” has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. This makes her the first female rapper in history to have both of her first two albums top the chart. It’s a record-breaking achievement that proves her star power is undeniable. While Cardi celebrates her success, other artists are seemingly trying to remind everyone of their own past achievements.

And if you've had Doja Cat's new album, "V," on repeat, get ready! She just announced a massive world tour. Fans in the DMV will have two opportunities to see her live. The tour hits Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on November 20th and then comes to Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena the very next night on November 21st. Tickets go on sale soon, so get your coins ready because you won't want to miss it.





