Listen Live
Entertainment

September Highlights Infant Mortality Awareness In Baltimore

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

September marks Infant Mortality Awareness Month, an important time to shine a light on a heartbreaking issue that often goes unnoticed. Infant mortality, the loss of a baby before their first birthday, is a tragedy that Baltimore communities are working tirelessly to prevent.

Baltimore Healthy Start is at the forefront of this effort. Program Manager Teneele Bruce points out that infant mortality rates in Baltimore City are one and a half times higher than the national average, disproportionately affecting Black women and children. These disparities are often rooted in systemic challenges that extend far beyond healthcare.

Social factors like living in food deserts, limited access to transportation, and lack of childcare create additional hurdles for expectant mothers. Many women report feeling unseen or unheard during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care, contributing to alarming statistics, including a maternal mortality rate in Baltimore that is 30% higher than the rest of Maryland.

To raise awareness and foster community support, Baltimore Healthy Start hosts its annual Baby Buggy Walk. Although this year’s event is sold out, it continues to serve as a powerful symbol of education, solidarity, and action. The initiative, launched by the National Healthy Start Association, provides families with essential resources and a platform to highlight these critical issues.

The fight against infant mortality is ongoing. Baltimore Healthy Start and similar organizations remain committed to ensuring more babies live past their first birthday. Support their mission by visiting their website to learn more, donate, and help strengthen families across the city.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

White House with ominous clouds
283 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Teen in Maryland DHS Custody Found Dead In Baltimore Hotel

Local

From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close