September Highlights Infant Mortality Awareness In Baltimore

September marks Infant Mortality Awareness Month, an important time to shine a light on a heartbreaking issue that often goes unnoticed. Infant mortality, the loss of a baby before their first birthday, is a tragedy that Baltimore communities are working tirelessly to prevent.

Baltimore Healthy Start is at the forefront of this effort. Program Manager Teneele Bruce points out that infant mortality rates in Baltimore City are one and a half times higher than the national average, disproportionately affecting Black women and children. These disparities are often rooted in systemic challenges that extend far beyond healthcare.

Social factors like living in food deserts, limited access to transportation, and lack of childcare create additional hurdles for expectant mothers. Many women report feeling unseen or unheard during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care, contributing to alarming statistics, including a maternal mortality rate in Baltimore that is 30% higher than the rest of Maryland.

To raise awareness and foster community support, Baltimore Healthy Start hosts its annual Baby Buggy Walk. Although this year’s event is sold out, it continues to serve as a powerful symbol of education, solidarity, and action. The initiative, launched by the National Healthy Start Association, provides families with essential resources and a platform to highlight these critical issues.

The fight against infant mortality is ongoing. Baltimore Healthy Start and similar organizations remain committed to ensuring more babies live past their first birthday. Support their mission by visiting their website to learn more, donate, and help strengthen families across the city.