Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi, JT, Nicki, and Diddy Drama

The drama is heating up between Cardi B and JT. Following the release of Cardi’s album, “Am I The Drama?”, the two have been going back and forth online. The tension seems to stem from a track called “Magnet,” which JT has apparently heard. She took to social media with a series of tweets and Snapchat videos, and was allegedly spotted in the studio around 4:30 AM, hopefully laying down a response track. Fans are encouraging her to take it to the booth instead of just social media. Meanwhile, Cardi B is capitalizing on the buzz, dropping a deluxe version of her album with a new song titled, “Don’t Do Too Much.”

As one feud ignites, another rap queen is making moves. Nicki Minaj ended her Twitter hiatus to announce that a new album is on the way, set to be released on March 27, 2026. The announcement came just as projections for Cardi B’s latest album are estimated between 150,000 to 200,000 units in its first week, sparking debate among fans about potential sales competition.

In legal news, the updates surrounding Diddy continue. He is facing a new lawsuit from a stylist for sexual battery, which his lawyers are strongly denying. In a separate case, Metro Boomin is currently on trial for a federal sexual assault lawsuit where the alleged victim testified that a psychedelic experience prompted her to seek justice. His attorneys have dismissed the case as a shakedown. On a more positive note for the Combs family, the $33 million RICO lawsuit filed against Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, has been dismissed. Diddy’s own sentencing is expected in about a week.





