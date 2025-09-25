DMV Local Recap: Maryland Speed Camera Fines Increase

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed about important changes affecting drivers in the area.

Heads up, Maryland drivers: speeding is about to get a lot more expensive. A new law set to take effect on October 1st will significantly increase the fines for those caught speeding by cameras across the state. This change will impact drivers on major routes like I-83 in Baltimore, as well as state routes, residential areas, and school zones. The goal is to deter speeding and improve safety, but it will also hit your wallet much harder if you’re not careful.

Under the new law, the fines are structured in tiers based on how fast you’re going over the speed limit. The penalties are as follows:

12-15 mph over: $40 fine

$40 fine 16-19 mph over: $70 fine

$70 fine 20-29 mph over: $120 fine

$120 fine 30-39 mph over: $275 fine

$275 fine 40+ mph over: $425 fine

As you can see, a heavy foot could lead to a fine of over $400. While the primary stated goal is to enhance safety, especially in school zones, there’s no denying the financial impact this will have. The State Highway Administration is behind this push and will be reporting its findings to the governor and General Assembly. This is a clear signal to everyone in the DMV to slow down and pay close attention to your speedometer. The state is serious about cracking down on speeding, and starting October 1st, the consequences will be much more severe.





