Listen Live
Local

DMV Local Recap: Maryland Speed Camera Fines Increase

Maryland increases speed camera fines starting October 1st, with penalties reaching up to $425 for excessive speeding.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed about important changes affecting drivers in the area.

Heads up, Maryland drivers: speeding is about to get a lot more expensive. A new law set to take effect on October 1st will significantly increase the fines for those caught speeding by cameras across the state. This change will impact drivers on major routes like I-83 in Baltimore, as well as state routes, residential areas, and school zones. The goal is to deter speeding and improve safety, but it will also hit your wallet much harder if you’re not careful.

Under the new law, the fines are structured in tiers based on how fast you’re going over the speed limit. The penalties are as follows:

  • 12-15 mph over: $40 fine
  • 16-19 mph over: $70 fine
  • 20-29 mph over: $120 fine
  • 30-39 mph over: $275 fine
  • 40+ mph over: $425 fine

As you can see, a heavy foot could lead to a fine of over $400. While the primary stated goal is to enhance safety, especially in school zones, there’s no denying the financial impact this will have. The State Highway Administration is behind this push and will be reporting its findings to the governor and General Assembly. This is a clear signal to everyone in the DMV to slow down and pay close attention to your speedometer. The state is serious about cracking down on speeding, and starting October 1st, the consequences will be much more severe.


SEE ALSO

DMV Local Recap: Maryland Speed Camera Fines Increase  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
283 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Justin Tucker Sells Owings Mills Home Amid NFL Suspension

Local

From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close