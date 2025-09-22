Listen Live
Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Published on September 22, 2025

Baltimore Gas and Electric’s customers are expected to save on their monthly bills next summer.
Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Maryland leaders are rolling out a new rebate program aimed at easing rising energy costs for households across the state.

Gov. Wes Moore joined House Speaker Adrienne Jones, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and community leaders at the Randallstown Community Center on Monday to announce the initiative, which stems from the Next Generation Energy Act of 2025, effective July 1.

“Marylanders need relief now, not next month, not next year. It is fair, it is justified, and it is overdue,” Moore said. “We are delivering energy rebates directly to the people of our state starting this month, and we know the work is far from over.”

The program will provide $200 million in direct rebates through the state’s Strategic Energy Investment Fund. Every household in Maryland will automatically receive two bill credits, averaging about $40 each. The first will appear on utility bills as summer winds down, with the second arriving this winter, when heating costs peak.

Ferguson emphasized that the credits require no application. “This is real, tangible relief for millions of families,” he said. “It’s not a tax break for a few. It’s not a program you have to apply for. This is an automatic refund for everyone that pays a utility bill.”

Jones added that the program is part of a broader effort to make Maryland more resilient and affordable, noting that demand for assistance has surged. Last fiscal year, more than 156,000 residents applied for energy aid, with 117,000 applications approved.

Moore also signed legislation expanding eligibility, ensuring more families qualify for automatic assistance in the future.

was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

