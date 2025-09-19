Listen Live
Entertainment

Kai Cenat Brings Out Comedy Legend Mike Epps for Mafiathon 3

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Source:

Kai Cenat Brings Out Comedy Legend Mike Epps for Mafiathon 3

When it comes to streaming, Kai Cenat knows how to turn every moment into a cultural event.

The record-breaking Twitch star has built a reputation for blending gaming, comedy, and celebrity appearances, and this week he raised the bar once again.

During Mafiathon 3, Kai surprised fans by inviting none other than legendary comedian and actor Mike Epps to join the stream.

Known for his unforgettable roles in Next Friday, The Hangover, and countless stand-up specials, Epps brought his signature energy and wit to the live broadcast.

The chemistry between the two was instant—Kai’s fast-paced, internet-savvy humor meshed perfectly with Epps’ veteran comedic timing.

The collab quickly went viral across social platforms, with clips circulating under hashtags like #Mafiathon3, #MikeEpps, and #KaiCenat. Fans celebrated not just the laughs, but the sense of generational crossover: a comedy legend embracing the world of streaming alongside one of today’s biggest digital stars.

Moments like this prove why Kai Cenat continues to dominate online entertainment.

By bridging traditional comedy with modern streaming culture, he keeps fans guessing and laughing every time he goes live.

RELATED: 10 Mike Epps Movies You Must See

SEE ALSO

Kai Cenat Brings Out Comedy Legend Mike Epps for Mafiathon 3  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close