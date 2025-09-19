Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Council advances housing reforms to ease development rules

Baltimore Council Committee Advances Housing Legislation Package

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Panoramic view of Baltimore Inner Harbor skyline reflecting in water,United States,USA
Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

Baltimore’s push to reshape housing development took a step forward Thursday as the City Council’s Land Use and Transportation Committee advanced the first pieces of an ambitious legislative package aimed at increasing density and easing construction hurdles.

The committee approved two bills on split votes: one allowing property owners to build closer to their lot lines, and another eliminating the requirement for off-street parking in new developments. A third bill, removing the mandate for multiple staircases in mid-rise buildings, was discussed and is set for a vote next week.

The legislation, spearheaded by Councilman Ryan Dorsey, aligns with Mayor Brandon Scott’s $3 billion plan to remediate more than 35,000 vacant properties over 15 years. The reforms mirror zoning revisions in other cities grappling with housing shortages and rising costs.

Of the proposals, the parking requirement rollback has sparked the most debate. Critics argue Baltimore’s public transit system is too weak to support the change, while advocates say the mandate drives up housing costs and prevents affordable projects from moving forward. To ease concerns, Councilman Zac Blanchard introduced an amendment clarifying that existing parking would not be eliminated under the new law. The committee approved the revised bill, 5-2.

Dorsey’s staircase proposal drew sharp discussion. He argued that outdated fire code rules force uniform, costly apartment designs and discourage development on smaller lots. His plan would require sprinklers and pressurized stairwells instead of multiple staircases. Fire officers union president Josh Fannon voiced support, saying the revisions were carefully crafted and consistent with safety standards in cities like New York.

Supporters from the architecture community praised the legislation as a boost to stalled housing projects, particularly those targeting affordability. But skepticism remains.

“This is not an affordability solution,” said Carson Ward, a Reservoir Hill resident. “How do we trust housing officials to deliver when their failures are well documented?”

The full City Council is expected to take up the bills in the coming weeks.

SEE ALSO

Baltimore Council Committee Advances Housing Legislation Package  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close