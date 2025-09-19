Source: General / Radio One

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy seriously injured Thursday afternoon after their car was pushed into the path of a Harford County school bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Route 543 near Crescent Knoll Drive in Bel Air. A vehicle turning left into a neighborhood was rear-ended by another car, forcing it into the path of the bus.

The 17-year-old boy driving the vehicle was flown to Shock Trauma with significant injuries. His passenger, a 16-year-old girl, died at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the car that struck them was hospitalized.

No students on the bus were hurt. They were transferred to another bus and taken back to C. Milton Wright High School to meet their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of everyone involved in today’s collision, especially those who lost a loved one,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

The tragedy has shaken the community. Elijah Kirsch, a sophomore at C. Milton Wright and a friend of the victim, said he saw police cars, ambulances, and helicopters as he left football practice.

“Prayers up for her, she sadly didn’t make it,” he said. “Now that I know what happened, I’m pretty beat up, but there’s nothing else we can do but keep her in our prayers.”

School leaders are also working to support grieving students. In a letter to families, Principal Bryan Pawlicki said extra staff and counselors would be available Friday. He also thanked first responders for their quick action.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Pawlicki wrote.

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com