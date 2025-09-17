Listen Live
Entertainment

Is It A Child’s Job to Rebuild a Relationship?

Is It A Child’s Job to Rebuild a Relationship? A Sweet 16 Sparks A Difficult Debate

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Parenthood doesn’t come with a manual, especially when years of absence leave a gap between a father and his child. A recent discussion on The Quicksilva Morning Show highlighted a situation many find familiar yet painful: a father, recently reintegrated into his daughter’s life after incarceration, is refusing to contribute to her sweet sixteen. His reasoning? He feels like an ATM, believing she only contacts him when she wants money. This raises important questions about parental responsibility, reconnection, and the emotions that both parents and children navigate.

At the heart of the conflict are mismatched expectations and a lack of trust. Having missed much of his daughter’s childhood, the father sees their interactions as transactional. He is frustrated that their relationship revolves around financial support rather than genuine bonding and perceives his daughter as reaching out for money, not connection. This led him to set a firm boundary around her milestone birthday.

Many agree that the parent must lead the effort to rebuild the bond. Missing the formative years, the father now must step into her world. This requires more than money; it demands curiosity, effort, and genuine interest in her life, interests, and passions. Requests for money can become opportunities for connection, conversation, and shared experiences.

Check out the full conversation below:

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close