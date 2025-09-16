Nike Unveils New SNKRS Maps For Users To Find Participating Stores

Source: Nike / NIke

The Nike SNKRS app is arguably the most loathed of all sneaker apps due to the difficulty users have landing a pair of grails, but now, it seems like they’ll be helping people find a popular pair of kicks with the app’s new feature.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike SNKRS app has unveiled a new SNKRS Maps, which will act like Google Maps but highlight everyday shops that move their merchandise, especially tier-zero stores that hold their limited releases such as Undefeated, Extra Butter and Kith. The app also helps people find the mom and pop shops in their neighborhood that sell their official products. Quick tip: if that sneaker shop sells jewelry and cell phones alongside Air Jordan 4 “SBs,” yeah, those probably won’t show up on the Nike SNKRS Maps. Just sayin’.

Per Sneaker News:

Nike is committed to expanding its services on SNKRS beyond product launches; often times, the App will feature in-depth storytelling behind collaborations, first-look previews of upcoming products, and even user polls to help the brand better understand the community.

What do y’all think about the new Nike SNKRS Maps? Will this be helpful or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

