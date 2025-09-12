Listen Live
Wave of Threats Hits HBCUs Following Charlie Kirk’s Death

HBCUs face lockdowns after racist threats emerge days following conservative activist Charlie Kirk's sudden death.

Published on September 12, 2025

A number of historically Black college and universities (HBCUs) across the souther United States went into lockdown this week, canceled classes, and stepped up security after receiving “terroristic” threats.

Institutions including Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University & A&M College, Bethune-Cookman University, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta were among those affected by the wave of potential threats. Although the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that none of the threats have yet been judged credible, the use of racist language in some letters and the timing of the threats have raised alarm among administrators and students.

Some students and observers have linked the surge in threats to the recent fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk, though no definitive connection has been established.

Charlie Kirk, 31, co-founder of the advocacy group Turning Point USA, was known for playing a major role in conservative youth outreach and campus politics. In the days before his death, he had been traveling abroad and speaking in Seoul and Tokyo to promote christian conservatism, as well as criticize immigration and globalism. Many credit the polarizing influencer for pioneering the rise of conservatism among young people all over the world.

Domestically, he was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, a proponent of free speech rights for conservatives, and critic of progressive policies on LGBTQ issues, including gender-affirming care. He also advanced far-right ideas such as elements of the “great replacement” narrative, was skeptical of U.S. globalist projects, opposed many left-leaning and government interventionist policies on education and pushed back heavily on immigration.

