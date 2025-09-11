Listen Live
Halle Bailey Confirms New Music With Chlöe on the Way

Published on September 11, 2025

The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Roaming Arrivals
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

It looks like the Baileys are back! In a recent exclusive interview with REVOLT, Halle Bailey sparked excitement among fans after revealing that she has something special in the works with her sister, Chlöe Bailey. Read more about the news inside.

While discussing her growth as an artist and new music on the horizon, Halle hinted at a possible Chlöe x Halle reunion that has the internet excited.

“So I have some more stuff coming, and I’m making an announcement in a couple weeks,” Halle shared to REVOLT. “There’s also something with my sister that I did. It’s a mixture of R&B, alternative, and a few pop elements in there.”

For longtime fans, this tease is everything. The Grammy-nominated duo first rose to fame after their viral YouTube covers, eventually signing with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and gifting us albums like The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour. Since then, the sisters have taken time to explore solo careers. Chlöe with her bold R&B projects and Halle with both music and breakout acting roles, including Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid.

But no matter how far their individual paths have taken them, the thought of a reunion carries weight. Did fans get enough from the sisters as a musical duo? Their harmonies, creativity, and sisterhood have always set them apart, making Chlöe x Halle one of the most exciting acts in modern R&B.

Halle’s exclusive with REVOLT shared her reflections on motherhood, balance, and blocking out the noise.

“I’ve finally been able to learn that a little bit,” she said. “I’ve finally been able to block out the noise and just be peaceful. Live my life the way I want to live my life.”

With Halle embracing her strength as a new mom and artist, and Chlöe continuing to push boundaries in her own lane, the timing feels perfect for a sisterly comeback. Fans won’t have to wait too long as Halle promised an official announcement is just weeks away.

Whether it’s a single, a project, or a full tour, the Bailey sisters are ready to remind us why their voices together hit different.

Who’s excited? Comment your thoughts on the reunion below.

Halle Bailey Confirms New Music With Chlöe on the Way  was originally published on globalgrind.com

