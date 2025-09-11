Listen Live
Local

DMV Local Recap: HBCUs Take Action After Threats

Multiple HBCUs, including Hampton and VSU, took emergency action after receiving campus threats, canceling classes and increasing security.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It was a frightening day for HBCU students across the country as multiple campuses took emergency action after receiving threats. This is a moment to check in on your friends and family at these schools and send prayers for their safety.

At least seven HBCUs were forced to lock down or shut down operations. The list includes Alabama State University, Hampton University, my own alma mater Virginia State University, Southern University in Baton Rouge, Bethune-Cookman, and the Atlanta University Center schools: Clark Atlanta, Spelman, and Morehouse.

Related Stories

Administrators had to act fast, putting students under shelter-in-place orders, canceling classes and activities, and closing campuses to ensure everyone’s safety. According to national reports, campus police and outside agencies are sweeping buildings, and all campus events have been suspended until further notice. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, which is the most important thing. It’s a reminder that it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Extra security has been deployed to the campuses. We are sending prayers for coverage and protection to all our HBCU families. In times like these, it’s critical to stay informed and look out for one another.


SEE ALSO

DMV Local Recap: HBCUs Take Action After Threats  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close