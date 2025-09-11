Listen Live
Are School Bans On Bonnets And Slides Justified? 

Published on September 11, 2025

Source: R1 Digital / Airiel B.

When schools implement bans, whether on hairstyles, clothing, or accessories, it often sparks heated debate within the community. Recent discussions, prompted by Jamaican schools banning styled “edges” hair, opened the floor to passionate voices questioning which items should be forbidden in schools and why on The Quicksilva Morning Show.

One of the first issues raised was the controversial “shiesty” or ski mask. Listeners and hosts alike agreed these masks are inappropriate for a school setting, especially given their association with negative behavior and their impracticality in warm weather. The concern wasn’t limited to masks; many called out casual footwear like slides and Crocs, arguing that they’re unsafe in emergencies and reinforce a relaxed attitude in what should be a professional environment.

Several callers broadened the conversation by highlighting habits like wearing bonnets, pajamas, or tying up shirts due to lost hair ties. The consensus was clear: while comfort and self-expression matter, certain items send the wrong message or create distractions. School, after all, is supposed to prepare students for adult life, including the expectations of dress codes in future workplaces.

A unique perspective came from advocates for mandatory uniforms. These supporters argued that uniforms help level the playing field, reducing bullying and peer pressure surrounding brands and style. This approach, backed by callers with experience in stricter, more uniform-focused school cultures, holds that focusing on sameness helps build unity while allowing students to concentrate on academics over outward appearance.

In the end, the voices in this community discussion revealed a common thread: bans in schools are ultimately about balancing individuality with safety, order, and readiness for real-world expectations. Whether it’s hair, hats, or shoes, the debate will likely continue as schools strive to find the right fit for their students.

Check out the full discussion below:

