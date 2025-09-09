Listen Live
Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Published on September 9, 2025

Maryland student loan borrowers have just one week left to apply for up to $5,000 in relief through the state’s Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit. The deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 15.

To qualify, applicants must be Maryland taxpayers with at least $20,000 in student loan debt and a minimum of $5,000 in outstanding balance. Applications are available through the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC).

According to MHEC spokesperson Kristin Clarkson, most taxpayers who are approved receive an average of $1,800 in relief. About 85% of last year’s applicants were awarded funds.

Clarkson noted that Maryland residents graduating from public four-year institutions typically carry about $22,000 in debt, while those from HBCUs average closer to $28,000.

“Any little bit helps whenever you’re paying down those student loans, especially with many people resuming payments due to federal policy changes,” Clarkson said. “We want to make sure Marylanders know about this credit and can benefit from it.”

The online application takes 15–30 minutes to complete and can be accessed here.

Applicants will be notified of awards by December 2025. Borrowers who receive funds must apply the money toward their student loan balance within three years or risk paying it back.

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

