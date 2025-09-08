Amazon Crackdown: No More Free Shipping for Friends

Amazon is changing how Prime membership works. Starting October 1, 2025, the company will end its Prime Invitee Program, which previously allowed users to share free shipping benefits with people outside their household.

Under the new rules, Prime members getting free shipping must now be part of the same household, only eligible through the Amazon Family program. This setup allows sharing with one other adult and up to four children or teens, but requires everyone to live at the same primary address.

If you’re currently using Amazon Prime through someone else’s account under the Invitee model, your access to free shipping will be cut off unless you sign up for your own Prime membership. Amazon is offering a discounted first-year rate of $14.99, after which standard pricing sets in.

This shift is part of a broader industry trend where subscriptions services, like Amazon, Netflix and Disney+, are cracking down on account sharing to drive membership growth. Reports suggest Prime sign-up numbers dipped this year, despite an extended Prime Day promotion.

What this means for shoppers:

If you’ve been borrowing a friend’s Prime for shipping, be ready to get your own.

Pregnant teens or roommates using the same address? You could qualify to stay in the same plan under Amazon Family.

Look for other savings. Amazon offers discounted access for low-income households, young adults and students through programs like Prime Access and Prime for Young Adults.

With smart planning and knowing the options, you can keep enjoying fast shipping from Amazon without breaking the bank or going over budget.