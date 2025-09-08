Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Source: General / Radio One

A man accused of killing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson of Prince George’s County is set to appear in court Monday for a bail review hearing, as her family continues to grieve a loss that shook the community.

Thompson’s body was discovered in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County after a search that lasted more than two weeks. She had left her family’s Lanham home late on the night of August 22 to get gas and never returned.

Her father, Daniel Thompson, said their last exchange came just before midnight when she texted, “I got gas and I’m out. I should be back soon. I love you too. Goodnight.” Hours later, she was gone.

Police have charged 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, a Guatemalan national who authorities say was living in the U.S. without legal status, in connection with her killing. He is being held without bail. Court records show he worked for a Baltimore-based landscaping company.

Charging documents allege Hernandez-Mendez killed Thompson at his home in Bowie before disposing of her body. Investigators believe he threw her from the U.S. 50 bridge into the South River, a drop of more than 30 feet. Her remains were later identified through her tattoos and jewelry.

Surveillance video helped police piece together Thompson’s final hours. Footage showed her parking her white Ford Edge at a Hyattsville nightclub and then approaching Hernandez-Mendez’s GMC Yukon Denali. After a short exchange, she got into the passenger seat. Authorities say he then drove her to his Bowie residence, where the killing allegedly took place.

Investigators also revealed Hernandez-Mendez had prior run-ins with the law. Just five months earlier, U.S. Park Police arrested him on a DUI charge but later released him. Relatives told police he struggled with drugs and alcohol.

For Thompson’s family, the developments bring answers but not peace. What began as a late-night errand ended in tragedy, and now the man accused of taking her life awaits his fate in court.

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com