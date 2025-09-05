Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





It’s New Music Friday, and your girl Dominique Da Diva is here to give you the rundown on who dropped, who flopped, and the legendary showdown we never saw coming.

Let’s start with the collaborations we love to see. Ice Spice and Latto officially squashed their beef and linked up for a new single called “Get.” They were even on Kai Cenat’s livestream twerking it out and promoting the song together, putting all that cattiness aside for the culture. Miguel is also easing back into the spotlight with his new single, “New Martyrs,” reminding us why we’ve missed his smooth vocals. Even the OG Ice Cube dropped a surprise track, “Before Hip Hop,” to school the newcomers.

Now for the disappointments. Lil Baby fans are in their feelings after he delayed his album Leaks for a second time. It was supposed to drop last night, but it’s nowhere to be found, leaving everyone to speculate why. Meanwhile, Drake did give his OVO fans a little something, previewing three new songs. However, the reaction has been mixed, with some critics, like Kai Cenat, feeling like they wasted their time.

In the most unexpected news, it looks like Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring. While no date is set, reports claim an exhibition match is scheduled for spring 2026. This won’t affect Floyd’s perfect 50-0 record, but it will give fans the legendary fight they’ve always wanted to see. Two legends, one ring. I’m here for it!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Music & Mayweather vs. Tyson? was originally published on kysdc.com